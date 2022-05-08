Kejriwal to address 'Ab Badlega Haryana' rally in Kurukshetra on May 29

-
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally in Haryana's Kurukshetra on May 29, senior party leader Dr Sushil Gupta said on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters in Karnal, Gupta, who is in-charge of party affairs in Haryana, said Kejriwal will address the "Ab Badlega Haryana" rally.
"The rally will be addressed by Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal ji," he said, adding people of Haryana are fed up with alleged misrule of the BJP-JJP government and they are looking for a change.
Gupta said people have already "rejected" the Congress and the AAP is the only viable alternative.
"People want change. The change will start from Kurukshetra (referring to the rally). Like Delhi, people of Haryana also want good hospitals, good schools, round-the-clock power, employment to youth... Delhi model will come to Haryana too and we will form a government in the state after the next assembly polls," he said.
Buoyed by its stupendous win in Punjab in March this year, AAP has increased its activities in neighbouring Haryana, where it is eyeing to capture power in the 2024 assembly polls.
Gupta has held a series of meetings of party workers in the state over the past few weeks and enrolled new members into the party fold. Last month, former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar, who had left the grand old party over two years ago, joined the AAP.
