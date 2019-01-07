JUST IN
Kerala BJP MPs protest in Parliament complex over violence against leaders

The BJP has launched an extensive campaign to highlight the alleged targeting of its workers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP MPs stand up against the tyranny of the Communists in Kerala | Photo: @amitmalviya

BJP MPs staged a protest in the Parliament complex on Monday against incidents of violence targeting their leaders in Kerala, including a crude bomb thrown at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP V Muraleedharan which they blamed on the state's CPI-M led government.

BJP MPs, including Bhupender Yadav and Shobha Karandjale, were seen holding placards near the Gandhi statue in Parliament to condemn the alleged violence against their leaders in the state.

The BJP has launched an extensive campaign to highlight the alleged targeting of its workers in the southern state after it joined the Sabarimala protest.

