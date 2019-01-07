Kerala BJP MPs protest in Parliament complex over violence against leaders

BJP MPs staged a protest in the complex on Monday against incidents of violence targeting their leaders in Kerala, including a crude bomb thrown at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP V which they blamed on the state's CPI-M led government.

BJP MPs, including and Shobha Karandjale, were seen holding placards near the Gandhi statue in to condemn the alleged violence against their leaders in the state.

The BJP has launched an extensive campaign to highlight the alleged targeting of its workers in the southern state after it joined the Sabarimala protest.