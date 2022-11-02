Kharge seeks time-bound judicial probe into Morbi bridge collapse case

president on Tuesday sought a time-bound judicial enquiry into the Morbi bridge collapse case that claimed 135 lives on Sunday evening.

"A time-bound judicial enquiry led by a sitting SC/HC Judge is the only recourse," Kharge tweeted.

He said that accountability must be set for the loss of lives in Morbi after the suspension bridge collapsed.

"Accountability must be set for the loss of 135 lives in the Morbi bridge collapse. The conduct of the municipality, Pvt. firm and officials must be thoroughly investigated," read Kharge's tweet.

Addressing a public rally in Hyderabad on Tuesday during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kharge attacked the TRS government in Telangana, saying it had extended support to some bills in parliament which were opposed by the opposition parties and it was now talking of ousting the BJP government at the Centre.

"Whenever we used to oppose any bill in Parliament, they (TRS) used to support BJP but they still say that they'll bring a non-BJP government. If anybody has to bring a non-BJP government, it's us who'll form a non-BJP government under Rahul Gandhi's leadership," Kharge said.

Kharge, who was elected president last month, had sidestepped a similar question before his elevation to the top party post.

"There is a saying 'Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram mein nachenge'. First, let these elections get over and let me become president, then we'll see," Kharge had said when asked who would be the party's prime ministerial face.

There have been efforts by some opposition leaders to bring together opposition parties against the BJP for the 2024 elections.

In his remarks at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and TRS of "working together" and alleged that state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao does "drama before polls" but is in "direct line" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Whenever there's any bill in Parliament, TRS supports BJP and diverts attention from Opposition issues. BJP and TRS work together. Your CM (KCR) does drama before polls but he's in direct line with PM Modi. PM Modi gives orders to your CM on phone," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

Telangana will face assembly polls next year. The ruling Telanagna Rashtra Samiti has decided to change its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi as part of its ambitions to have a footprint.

