LG points out Delhi CM's absence at Gandhi-Shastri birth anniversary events

-
ALSO READ
UP CM Adityanath pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri
PM Modi pays tributes to Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on birth anniversary
Indian embassy in China celebrates Gandhi Jayanti at Beijing's art museum
Rahul, Priyanka pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 78th birth anniversary
UN chief urges people to shun violence on Gandhi's birth anniversary
-
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers of showing "utter disregard" towards the commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on October 2.
In a letter, the LG said neither Kejriwal nor his ministers were present at Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Gandhi and Shastri, even as President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and representatives of foreign missions in India among others were there to pay homage.
The LG noted that Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia was "perfunctorily present" there for a few minutes, but "did not deem the occasion fit enough to stay the course".
The LG also said that such derelictions should be avoided in future.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 19:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU