Business Standard

LG points out Delhi CM's absence at Gandhi-Shastri birth anniversary events

Delhi LG accused CM Kejriwal and his ministers of showing "utter disregard" towards the commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on October 2

Topics
Gandhi Jayanti | Lal Bahadur Shastri | V K Saxena

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers of showing "utter disregard" towards the commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on October 2.

In a letter, the LG said neither Kejriwal nor his ministers were present at Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Gandhi and Shastri, even as President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and representatives of foreign missions in India among others were there to pay homage.

The LG noted that Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia was "perfunctorily present" there for a few minutes, but "did not deem the occasion fit enough to stay the course".

The LG also said that such derelictions should be avoided in future.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 19:12 IST

