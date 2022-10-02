PM Modi speaks to Akhilesh Yadav, enquires about Mulayam's health

Prime Minister on Sunday spoke to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's health, said sources.

The sources further said that PM Modi said whatever possible assistance is required, he is there to help.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Medanta hospital in Gurugram. However, his condition is stable.

Akhilesh Yadav is also at the hospital where his father has been admitted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his father's health.

"Spoke to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav after information about the ill health of his father was received. I pray to God that he gets well soon," tweeted Singh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished for a speedy recovery of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

"The news of ill health of Mulayam Singh ji was received. I wish him a speedy recovery," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, SP leader Rakesh Yadav said that today Mulayam Singh's oxygen levels was decreased a little bit but as per doctors, there is no need to worry.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is stable. Today, his oxygen levels decreased a little bit but as per doctors, there is no need to worry. His routine checkup is being done daily," said Rakesh Yadav.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also wished for the speedy recovery of Mulayam Singh.

"Information was received through the media about the deteriorating health of former Chief Minister of UP, ji, I wish and pray to God for his speedy recovery!" Maurya said in a tweet.

Mulayam Singh, referred to as Netaji, founded the Samajwadi Party. He currently represents the Mainpuri constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Born on November 22, 1939, Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence.

He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.

In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav.

