JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Andhra capital Bill gets Governor's nod; TDP calls it a 'historic blunder'
Business Standard

Mehbooba's extension of detention under PSA an abuse of law: P Chidambaram

Earlier, the former J-K CM's detention was extended on May 5 for three months

Topics
Mehbooba Mufti | P Chidambaram | Jammu and Kashmir

ANI  |  Politics 

Mehbooba Mufti
Mufti's detention under PSA was extended by three months on Friday.

The extension of the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Safety Act (PSA) is an abuse of law and an assault on the Constitutional rights guaranteed to every citizen, Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Saturday.

"How is the 61-year-old former chief minister, a protected person under security guard round the clock, a threat to public safety? She rightly rejected the offer to release her on conditions that any self-respecting political leader would refuse. One of the reasons given for her detention -- the colour of her party's flag -- was laughable," Chidambaram tweeted.

"Why should she undertake not to speak against the abrogation of Article 370? Is it not part of the right to free speech? I am one of the counsels appearing in a case in the Supreme Court challenging the abrogation of Article 370. If I speak against Article 370 -- as I must -- is that a threat to public safety? We must collectively raise our voices and demand "FREE MEHBOOBA MUFTI IMMEDIATELY"," he added.

Mufti's detention under PSA was extended by three months on Friday.

Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, were put in detention following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

Earlier, the former J-K CM's detention was extended on May 5 for three months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 13:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU