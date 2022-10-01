JUST IN
Congress poll: Tripathi's nomination rejected, it's Kharge vs Tharoor
Bharat Jodo Yatra enthuses Cong workers, but will it translate into votes?
Bouncing back from 2020 crisis, Kamal Nath revives party cadres for 2023
Gehlot's desert storm may just sweep away Congress's gains in Rajasthan
Rajasthan casts dark shadow as Kharge looks set to be Congress President
RJD Bihar chief says he never gave timeline of Nitish Kumar leaving CM post
Congress only party with system of electing President, says Jairam Ramesh
Shinde camp appoints Yuva Sena members; most of them kin of rebel MLAs
Shinde camp appoints Yuva Sena executive panel members; most kin of rebels
PM Modi ditches mic to follow '10 PM loudspeaker guidelines' in Rajasthan
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Kapil Patil mocks Congress presidential polls for twists and turns
Business Standard

Modi knelt down because he wanted to appear humbler than me: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday took a dig at Narendra Modi for kneeling down before the gathering in Sirohi, saying the prime minister wanted to appear humbler than him.

Topics
Narendra Modi | Ashok Gehlot

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday took a dig at Narendra Modi for kneeling down before the gathering in Sirohi, saying the prime minister wanted to appear humbler than him.

Gehlot said instead of displaying such antiques, Modi should give the message of brotherhood and love to the people of the country.

Modi, who arrived in Abu Road of Sirohi district late on Friday, did not address a rally as he reached the venue late and said he had to obey the loudspeaker rules. He, however, knelt down thrice before the gathering and apologised for not being able to address them.

When asked, Gehlot told reporters in Bikaner, "He (Modi) knows that in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot has the image of a very humble man...a simple man. This has been my image since childhood. How will Modi ji contest this? He wanted to appear humbler than me."

The chief minister said in addition to being humble, Modi should also give the message of brotherhood and love to the countrymen.

"But he does not give this message. He is not following my advice. And what do you want to convey by kneeling down thrice?" Gehlot said during the district-level Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic sports in Bikaner.

He said if Modi had appealed to the people to spread harmony, he would have called up the prime minister and congratulated him. "Why only kneel down? Just to convey that I am also humble just like Ashok Gehlot?" he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 17:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU