Nagar panchayat election results in Maharashtra is victory for MVA: Sena

leader and minister Anil Parab on Wednesday claimed the results of the nagar panchayat elections showed that people favoured the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Numbers were important in democracy and the ruling MVA alliance of the Sena, NCP and Congress won the highest number of seats collectively, he told reporters here after the results were announced. It did not matter which MVA constituent won how many seats, Parab said, adding that the result was a victory of the alliance. The Sena also did well in the coastal Konkan region, its traditional bastion, he claimed. Of 1,649 seats in 97 nagar (local government bodies for small towns), the BJP bagged 384,



NCP 344, Congress 316 and 284. Asked about the ongoing strike in the state-run MSRTC bus service, Parab, who is transport minister, said the labour court has declared the strike as illegal.

"Whatever demands were needed to be accepted, have been accepted. The employees who haven't returned to work are creating obstacles for their colleagues and the corporation," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)