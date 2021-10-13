Navjot Singh Sidhu to meet KC Venugopal, Harish Rawat on Thursday

-
Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as Punjab unit chief a few days ago, will meet Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Punjab Incharge Harish Rawat on Thursday, October 14.
The party's Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat, earlier on Tuesday, tweeted that Sidhu will meet them to discuss the "organisational matters" of the state Congress.
His tweet said, "Navjot Singh Sidhu, President Punjab Congress will be meeting me and KC Venugopal for discussion on certain organisational matters pertaining to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee at Venugopal's office (in Delhi) on October 14."
After the resignation as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), Sidhu will be having his first official meeting with the Congress central leadership.
Sidhu had announced his resignation as PPCC chief on Twitter on September 28.
According to sources in the party, the high command is not happy with the resignation of Sidhu and no such meeting with central leadership happened after his resignation.
Sidhu, after his resignation, had said he will always stand by party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
"Post or No Post will stand by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win and every Punjabi win," he has said in a tweet.
