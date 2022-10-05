NCW seeks explanation from Chhattisgarh minister over remarks on BJP MP

The Commission for Women (NCW) has sought an explanation from a Chhattisgarh minister for his inappropriate remarks on a woman Member of Parliament (MP) from the state and asked him to apologise for the comments.

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu had last week made a remark purportedly referring to the looks of Saroj Pandey, a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh, after she raised the issue of dilapidated condition of roads in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh.

The NCW, in a tweet posted on Monday night, said, @NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Home Minister, Chhattisgarh to tender a written explanation for the inappropriate remarks. The commission has also asked in the letter to apologise for the comments made.

Last month, the Chhattisgarh BJP's Twitter handle shared a video of Pandey in which she was seen showing potholes on a road in the Akaltara Assembly constituency and criticising Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Sahu, who also holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, for the bad condition of roads.

Later on September 30, Sahu, while answering reporters to a query on condition of roads in Bilaspur, used the word "charming" while countering the Rajya Sabha member's claim.

"If any road is dug for construction, then naturally there will be pits. Construction of roads cannot be completed overnight. The way pictures were clicked while standing on the road with potholes, photographs clicked on any smooth roads should have also been posted then people would have liked it even more," the minister said.

Asked what he meant by "charming", the minister said he was referring to 'charming' roads and added they ( leaders) have a habit of getting clicked on bad roads. They should also click photos of roads which are in good condition.

Reacting sharply to his comments, Pandey hit out at the Congress and tweeted in Hindi, In this great nation which considers women as Narayani, the anti-feminist mindset of Congress has pushed it to zero. Do you (Sahu) have the same views on (Congress leaders) Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi ji?"



Tagging Chief Minister Baghel, she asked whether will stoop to such a low level?



The BJP leader also tagged chairperson Rekha Sharma, asking her to take cognisance of the matter.

The chairperson retweeted Pandey's tweet with the comment, It's really sad when these public representatives can't see women beyond her physical appearance and looks. An opposition leader is raising an issue of development and this gentleman is giving remarks on her looks. Seriously something wrong with him.

