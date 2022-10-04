JUST IN
Prashant Kishor working on behalf of BJP, claims JD(U) chief Lalan
Tharoor picks 'Reinvent Cong' slogan, rules out differences with Kharge
Lakhimpur farmers yet to get justice, say Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi
LG points out Delhi CM's absence at Gandhi-Shastri birth anniversary events
Dassehra rallies: Pawar advises Thackeray-Shinde not to 'cross limits'
Tharoor highlights need for 'renewed, reinvigorated' Cong to take on BJP
Election Commission announces bypolls to seven Assembly seats in 6 states
PM Modi speaks to Akhilesh Yadav, enquires about Mulayam's health
Drenched in rain, Rahul Gandhi says nothing can stop Bharat Jodo Yatra
Bommai ridicules Rahul Gandhi, says no need to talk about 'Nakli Gandhis'
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
TRS supremo KCR may announce name of his national party on Oct 5: Report
Business Standard

Trying to find when did BJP chief Nadda filed his nomination: P Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram chided the BJP over its election process for president's post in response to the ruling party's criticism on Congress presidential poll

Topics
P Chidambaram | BJP | Jagat Prakash Nadda

IANS  |  New Delhi 

chidambaram
Former Union Minister P Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram chided the BJP over its election process for president's post in response to the ruling party's criticism on Congress presidential poll.

Chidambaram tweeted on Tuesday, "By the way, I am trying to find out when Mr Nadda filed his 'nomination papers' and before which 'election authority'?"

"The election to the post of Congress President has generated enormous public and media interest. That is a good augury for the Congress party I suppose it is next only to the 'unanimous election by popular vote' of Mr J P Nadda as the BJP President in January 2020!" he added

The Congress presidential poll is on October 17 and counting is on October 19.

The central election authority (CEA) of the Congress has issued guidelines to all the state presidents to extend courtesy to both Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge who are contesting for the party presidential poll.

The guidelines says that Pradesh Returning Officers (PRO) will be the Polling Officers of their respective state Congress committees and shall be responsible for keeping order at the polling stations and also to see that the election is fairly conducted.

--IANS

miz/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on P Chidambaram

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 11:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU