NDA vice-presidential candidate Dhankhar to file his nomination on Monday

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar will file his nomination on Monday.
Earlier on Sunday, Dhankhar met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda in Delhi. He also called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The BJP on Saturday announced the name of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice Presidential election.
Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday also extended support for Jagdeep Dhankhar in vice-presidential polls. The decision has been taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and sought support for Dhankhar, said official sources.
Dhankhar was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal in 2019.
Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Margaret Alva has been named as the Opposition's joint candidate for the August 6 vice presidential election.
Alva will file her nomination on Tuesday.
The Election Commission made an announcement of the elections for the 16th vice president of India to take place on August 6, 2022.
In 2017, the NDA had nominated Venkaiah Naidu as its candidate for the vice-presidential election and he went on to become India's 15th vice president. His term ends on August 10, 2022.
Yashwant Sinha is the candidate of the Opposition parties for the presidential election while Draupadi Murmu is NDA's presidential candidate. The Presidential election will take place on July 18.
