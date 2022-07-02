Never informed about dissolution of Maha wrestling association: Pawar

-
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said he was never informed or intimated about the dissolution of the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association (MSWA) headed by him.
Pawar said he is concerned about the future of some wrestlers who have been receiving financial assistance from the MSWA.
I head the MSWA but I was never informed or intimated by the national body that it would dissolve the association. Now, I am concerned about the future of some wrestlers who are receiving financial assistance from the association for their training and treatment, Pawar told reporters in Pune.
Pawar said when he came to know about that the National Wrestling Association's decision to dissolve the state body and enquired at the national level, he was told that there were some complaints against the MSWA.
The state body's failure to conduct some tournaments in the state was cited as another reason to take such a strong step. I do not think there is any politics in it. I believe that sports should be kept out of politics, he said.
Pawar said he will speak to MSWA deputy chairman and Wardha BJP MP Ramdas Tadas and they will raise the issue with the national body.
