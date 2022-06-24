No BJP role in current political crisis in Maharashtra, claims party leader

-
ALSO READ
'Ready to quit', says Uddhav Thackeray; Eknath Shinde claims 46 MLAs
Cross-voting in MLC polls: CM calls emergency meeting of all Shiv Sena MLAs
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Thackeray calls cabinet meeting today
Shiv Sena MLAs send letter to Dy speaker, declare Eknath Shinde as leader
Rebel MLA Shinde slams disqualification threats, says we are real Shiv Sena
-
Amid allegations of BJP's involvement in Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde's revolt against his party that has posed a question mark over the survival of the MVA government, BJP's Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday asserted that his party did not play any role in the ongoing political crisis in the state.
He, however, admitted that Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis visited Delhi on Thursday "for some work", without divulging any details.
Patil's remarks come a day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar asserted that the BJP has played a role in the crisis that has befallen the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. Incidentally, rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde, while addressing the MLAs in his camp in Guwahati, said in a veiled reference to the BJP that a "national party" has supported his rebellion and assured all help to the rebels.
Talking to reporters in Kolhapur, his hometown, Patil said, "The BJP has nothing to do with the current internal bickering in Shiv Sena or in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) (comprising Sena, NCP and Congress). I had a lunch with Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, and then he left for New Delhi for some work."
"During our discussion, Fadnavis told me that some things are taking place. But had it (any development) been anything important, he would have definitely taken me into confidence," he said.
Patil said the BJP is currently busy in preparations for the 2024 elections.
Shinde is presently camping with 37 rebel MLAs of the Sena and nine independents in a Guwahati hotel.
On Sharad Pawar's statement about BJP playing a role behind Shinde's rebellion, Patil said, "I feel Pawar and Sena's Sanjay Raut exercise their right to freedom of speech excessively. I am not even watching daily news so not aware of what exactly happening in Sena."
When asked about reports that Mumbai-based BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj was in Guwahati with rebel Sena leaders, Patil said, "He has friends in every political party. He might have gone to help someone. I have no idea about his whereabouts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU