No one sought Karnataka leadership change, says BJP state in-charge

-
ALSO READ
1 job per family, implementation of CAA in BJP manifesto for Bengal polls
Assam: BJP expels 7 more leaders for contesting against party candidates
UP Panchayat polls: BJP expels 11 party workers for supporting opposition
Assam assembly elections result: BJP-led NDA leads on 33 seats, Cong+ on 8
Gujarat local body polls: Early lead for BJP, counting underway
-
BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh on Thursday said that his conversations with party MLAs revolved around development works and did not veer towards change of leadership in the state "even once by mistake".
As Singh arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, some BJP leaders had described that his three-day stay in Bengaluru would be a "troubleshooting mission", while another section had claimed that "change of leadership in state" would be the primary agenda of a series of meetings to be held by him.
After a day-long meeting with party MLAs at the BJP state headquarters here, Singh told reporters he could hold discussions only with those leaders and MLAs who had sought a prior appointment.
"All these leaders spoke only about measures needed to be taken to strengthen the party in the state and discussion never veered towards change of leadership in the state," he said.
Ruling out the possibility of change of leadership in the state, he said that had he come here to discuss this issue, he would have met all MLAs instead of only those leaders who had sought an appointment.
"The very premise that I have come here to discuss change of leadership itself is a flawed one. There is no such reason to believe that anything needs to change here," he retorted.
He said that party MLAs were working hard at the grassroot level along with party workers during the pandemic and at the top, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his ministers are working hard to find solutions to the issues that the pandemic is throwing on a day to day basis.
Singh said that there could be "one or two such leaders" who might be openly defying party discipline and making such statements but the BJP, being the biggest national party with crores of workers, their statements make no impact.
"BJP state unit President, Nalin Kumar Kateel will take care of those two or three leaders who are making such remarks... all of these leaders have come from other parties and they are not original BJP leaders," he said, in an indirect dig at Vijaypura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeshwara and MLC, A.H. Vishwanath as these leaders have been openly criticising Yediyurappa and his son, B.Y. Vijayendra's "interference at all levels in the administration" for quite some time now.
"We are collecting enough evidence against these leaders who are trying to malign the image of our party before taking any concrete action," he said.
In response to a question, he said that he gathered more information about the strengths and weaknesses of opposition Congress and Janata Dal-S, "and how they were losing their workers at grassroot level". This would help the BJP in the 2023 elections, he said.
Nearly 40 MLAs, and 30 chairmen of state-run boards and corporations met Singh for one-on-one discussions.
--IANS
nbh/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU