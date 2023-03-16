Not working to form next govt but for prosperity of next gen: Punjab CM

Asserting that the state has successfully completed the first lap of unprecedented development in the last one year, Chief Minister on Thursday said the government is working not for forming the next government but for prosperity of the next generation.

In a video message on the occasion of completion of one year in office, Mann said the people of the state had given a thumping verdict in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the Assembly elections held last year.

He said during the last one year, "revolutionary changes" have been witnessed in the state with his government making concerted efforts for ensuring the holistic development of and prosperity of its people.

Mann said unlike the previous governments who did everything for forming the next government, his government is focusing largely on holistic growth of the next generation.

He thanked the people for bestowing him this responsibility with a huge verdict. He said this faith and love showered by people have filled him with humility to discharge this duty effectively.

Mann solicited the fulsome support and cooperation of people, especially the NRIs, for carving out a new .

The Chief Minister said for the first time a government has been formed in Punjab which belongs exclusively to the people of state. He said it is neither the government of the Badals nor of Captain (Amarinder Singh) but this is the government of every Punjabi.

He assured the people that as per their aspirations, no stone will be left unturned for the well being of the state adding that a new, progressive and vibrant Punjab will be carved out soon.

Listing the several pro-people initiatives taken by his government in the last one year, the Chief Minister said the government has so far given 26,797 jobs to youth in the last one year to check brain drain.

He said the sole criteria for selection in this entire recruitment process are merit and the complete procedure is being followed in a transparent manner.

Mann said such a whopping number of jobs in merely one year reflect the commitment of the government to ensure the well being of youth and opening new avenues of employment for them.

The Chief Minister said the government has fulfilled the guarantee of giving 300 units of free electricity per month from July 1.

He said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that 87 per cent of the households have got zero power bills in November-December 2022.

