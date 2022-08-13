Oppn has 'waiting list' of 2 dozen PM candidates without vacancy: Naqvi

-
ALSO READ
Hunar Haat provided economic impetus to artisans, craftsmen: Mukhtar Naqvi
Mukhtar Naqvi lauds PM Modi, calls him an institution of good governance
Congress doing politics on Indians stranded in Ukraine war: Minister Naqvi
Naqvi calls population explosion 'problem of country', not religion
Govt on dialysis does not last long: Mukhtar Naqvi on Maharashtra crisis
-
In a swipe at the Opposition, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said it has already prepared a "waiting list of two dozen prime ministerial candidates" without even a vacancy for the post.
Addressing a program in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, Naqvi said those suffering from the "political disease of Modi phobia" will vanish soon.
"Posturing and pretence" of "pessimist political players" can never defeat the hard work and honesty of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asserted.
The Opposition has already prepared a "waiting list of two dozen prime ministerial candidates", he said, taking a dig at Opposition parties.
This is called "vanity without vacancy", the former Union minister added.
Naqvi said that despite all the "political intolerance and fake and fabricated allegations", Prime Minister Modi is working tirelessly and diligently with the commitment to "inclusive empowerment", Naqvi said.
He said that for Modi, the security and dignity of the country is "Rashtraniti while the welfare of every needy is "Rashtradharma".
The "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign has been launched under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of independence of the country and this campaign is playing an important role in connecting the people of the country with its golden heritage and history, Naqvi was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.
"The Tiranga unites us and inspires us to do something for the country," he said.
Naqvi said the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has become a mass movement.
During his Rampur visit Saturday, Shri Naqvi participated in "Tiranga Kite Programme '' at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium (Physical Ground) where the tricolour was honoured by flying 75 kites.
Naqvi also inaugurated a multipurpose building (Women's Health Care, Sports Ground, Amrit Sarovar) at Tanda. He also inaugurated the office of UP Udyog Vyapar Pratinidhi Mandal in Tanda.
Rampur Lok Sabha MP Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi; Uttar Pradesh Minister Shri Baldev Singh Aulakh; Rampur Zila Panchayat president Khyaliram Lodhi; and other senior people's representatives and dignitaries were present on the occasion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU