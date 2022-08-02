Money with J'khand MLAs sourced in Kolkata, trio part of bigger plan: CID

-
ALSO READ
India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
CWC 2022 IND vs BAN Preview: Mithali's girls wary of upset from Joty and co
Assam HS Result 2022: Class 12 marks live at results.assam.nic.in
Jharkhand records 70% turnout in third phase of panchayat elections
-
The huge cash found on the now-suspended Congress MLAs from Jharkhand had its source in Kolkata and not Assam, a senior West Bengal CID officer probing the matter said, stressing that the trio was acting on behest of people with a bigger game plan.
Earlier, it was said that the money was sourced from the northeastern state.
The CID officer, however, did not divulge much about the game plan that he was referring to but revealed that the money was just a fraction of the amount that was involved in the larger scheme of things.
Cash amounting to around Rs 49 lakh were found by the Bengal police on Saturday inside a vehicle in which three Congress MLAs -- Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari -- were travelling. The legislators were subsequently arrested and produced before a court, which remanded them in 10-day CID custody.
"The money recovered had its source in Kolkata. The MLAs were acting on behest on some people who have a bigger game plan," the officer said.
The Congress on Sunday alleged the BJP was trying to topple the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, of which it is a part, by offering Rs 10 crore to each MLA, a charge rebuffed by the saffron camp.
The ruling TMC in Bengal has also raised similar allegations against the BJP.
According to the CID officer, All three MLAs, along with a mediator, had gone to Guwahati, where a deal was struck with someone influential. The three then flew back to Kolkata and put up at a Sudder street hotel.
There was another Youth Congress leader waiting for them at the hotel, who met a businessman here and got them the money from his office. The legislators had put up at the hotel without registering their entry. The hotel manager has been called for questioning, the CID officer explained.
Efforts are underway to trace the Youth Congress leader, he said, adding that the police have laid hands on CCTV footages from the hotel as proof of all activities at the hotel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU