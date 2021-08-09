Opposition to support bill to enable states to make their own lists of OBCs

-
ALSO READ
Cong leader Mallikarjun Kharge is new Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha
Andhra govt increases income limit for issuance of OBC certificate
Crisis in Punjab Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge panel stumped for now
Odisha govt has data on number of people under OBC category: Pradhan
Don't want to compromise on inflation, Pegasus, and farmers' issues: Rahul
-
Several Opposition parties on Monday decided to support the passage of a constitutional amendment bill that seeks to enable state governments to make their own lists of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
"The government is going to introduce the constitutional amendment bill in Parliament. We all leaders of various parties will support this bill, and we want this bill being introduced today (Monday) to be passed immediately after a discussion on it," Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters.
This has happened in the past when a bill was brought for providing reservation to the economically weaker sections, he said.
"We will peacefully support this bill. This issue is in the interest of backward classes and the country," Kharge said.
Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha.
The bill aims to clarify provisions in the 102nd Constitutional Amendment Bill to restore the power of states to have their own lists of backward classes after identifying them.
Leaders of 15 Opposition parties met at the Parliament complex on Monday morning to formulate a common strategy on this as well as issues like the Pegasus snooping controversy and farmers' concerns as the Monsoon session of Parliament entered its final week.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among those who attended the meeting held at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.
Besides the Congress, leaders of the DMK, TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena, SP, CPM, RJD, AAP, CPI, NC, IUML, LJD, RSP and the KC(M) were present.
Opposition parties have united in seeking a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue and the farmers' problems, and is exerting pressure on the government.
Parliament has failed to transact any significant business since it met on July 19 for the Monsoon session. Some bills, however, have been passed amid the din.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU