PM destroying agriculture sector by handing it to industrialists: Rahul

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the central government of "attacking the farmers" by enacting the three new farm laws.
"The PM is attacking our farmers. He has brought three new laws that are going to destroy Indian agriculture (sector) and hand it over to two-three big industrialists. Imagine that one of the laws clearly states that farmers can't go to court to protect themselves," said Gandhi.
The Congress MP was addressing a gathering during a roadshow organised in Karur district of Tamil Nadu, ahead of the state's Assembly polls.
Gandhi further alleged that the PM Narendra Modi-led central government's wrong policies are responsible for ruining the country's economy, which left the youth jobless.
"Our youngsters are no longer capable of getting jobs and it is not their fault. It is the fault of the actions taken by our Prime Minister. Those actions include demonetisation and a flawed Goods and Services Tax (GST)."
Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of communalism, the Congress leader further stated, "If we look at the nation and we see what PM has done over the last six years, we see a weakened India, a divided India, an India where BJP-RSS ideology keeps spreading hatred throughout the country. Our biggest strength, our economy, has been demolished."
The Congress leader is on a three-day visit to the western belt in Tamil Nadu. He is interacting with farmers, weavers and the general public over there.
Gandhi is in the state till today and is also scheduled to visit Dindigul district.
Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021.
