PM has forgotten to maintain dignity while speaking in Parliament: Congress

After Prime Minister came down heavily on during his speech in Parliament, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior leader hit back at him saying that he has forgotten to maintain dignity while speaking in the Parliament.

Speaking to media persons, Kharge said, " had raised the issues of inflation, unemployment, Chinese aggression, faults in foreign policy, and the federal system of Government."

"To divert the attention from the idea of a united nation, he put allegations upon He did this only because there are Assembly elections in five states. He used the platform of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as he has just made a political speech and not one for the welfare of the country," the Congress leader added.

Speaking on PM Modi's statement on Congress spreading COVID-19 pandemic by giving tickets to migrant workers, Kharge said that a written reply of the Government stated that Gujarat had sent the highest number of Shramik Special trains.

Earlier on Monday, while replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister had said that Congress gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai which led to the spread of COVID in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"So now, should we say that Modi ji sent everyone to spread COVID-19? He made a sudden announcement of inducing nationwide lockdown and now just to hide his own failures, he is blaming Congress party," Kharge alleged.

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said how can a person remain loyal to a country when he did not remain loyal to a woman.

"I just want to say that Congress is maintaining its dignity but Modi ji, you should not think that it is our weakness. We can also say that the one who did not remain loyal to a woman, how can he remain loyal to the country? But we want to remain within limits and maintain dignity," Gohil further added.

He further said, "It was the responsibility of PM Modi to give a reply on the issues which were raised by But unfortunately, he used so many unparliamentary words during his speech. PM used to claim that we will win the fight against COVID in just 21 days. Did that happen? He is not even speaking about the target put up by the government regarding vaccination drive, which has not been achieved. We don't know why he is so scared of naming China."

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Gourav Gogoi reacting on the Prime Minister's speech, said, "There were two types of speeches in Parliament: one of who spoke about inflation, unemployment, threats of China, the concentration of wealth due to wrong policies. We thought that the PM would respond to these issues but we saw a 'Shehanshah' as he spent 2 hours attacking the Congress."

"He was so ultra-defensive that he thought price rise is not an issue, that the Chinese threat doesn't exist. Only attacking Rahul Gandhi and Congress party. It felt like we are in a BJP training camp where PM was training BJP members to spread fake propaganda for elections. Forgetting about his responsibilities, he remained ultra-defensive throughout his speech," the Congress leader added.

