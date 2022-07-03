PM Modi calls for 'fulfilment of all' instead of 'appeasement' politics

Giving a clarion call to workers to make India "shreshtha" (great), Prime Minister asserted on Sunday that the party's goal should be "fulfilment of all" as against the opposition's of appeasement.

Addressing the executive meeting here, Prime Minister Modi also said the country was fed up with dynastic and dynastic political parties and added that it would be difficult for such parties to survive long.

At a press conference, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad referred to various points raised by the prime minister in his speech.

He outlined the evolution of the and explained "the duty we owe to the country and its people".

Referring to Hyderabad as "Bhagyanagar", Modi said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel laid the foundation of "Ek Bharat" (United India) by integrating the region into the Union and it is the BJP's historical obligation to build 'Shreshtha Bharat'.

Without naming anyone, Modi said the parties which ruled India for long are in terminal decline now. "We should not mock them but learn from their mistakes," Prasad quoted Modi as having told the gathering.

The prime minister also hit back at opposition parties for questioning the BJP's democratic credentials and asked what is the status of democracy within their organisations.

#WATCH | Prime Minister (at the BJP National Executive meeting in Hyderabad) talked of a new politics in the country, a new political culture where the political ecosystem transcends beyond... battering (with 'Sneh Yatra'): BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/8ZGtclkLNX — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

Modi asked BJP workers to undertake a 'Sneh Yatra' and reach out to all sections of society.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)