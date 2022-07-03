PM Modi calls for 'fulfilment of all' instead of 'appeasement' politics

-
ALSO READ
Differences between MGP-BJP resolved, alliance on for 10 years: Dhavalikar
Analysis: Bengal BJP grapples with shrinking vote base, internal bickering
PM Modi to participate in 2-day BJP National Executive meeting in Hyderabad
8 years of Modi govt: BJP to reach out to poor in every nook and corner
UP Assembly polls: BJP finalises candidates for first three phases
-
Giving a clarion call to BJP workers to make India "shreshtha" (great), Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that the party's goal should be "fulfilment of all" as against the opposition's politics of appeasement.
Addressing the BJP national executive meeting here, Prime Minister Modi also said the country was fed up with dynastic politics and dynastic political parties and added that it would be difficult for such parties to survive long.
At a press conference, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad referred to various points raised by the prime minister in his speech.
He outlined the evolution of the BJP and explained "the duty we owe to the country and its people".
Referring to Hyderabad as "Bhagyanagar", Modi said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel laid the foundation of "Ek Bharat" (United India) by integrating the region into the Union and it is the BJP's historical obligation to build 'Shreshtha Bharat'.
Without naming anyone, Modi said the parties which ruled India for long are in terminal decline now. "We should not mock them but learn from their mistakes," Prasad quoted Modi as having told the gathering.
The prime minister also hit back at opposition parties for questioning the BJP's democratic credentials and asked what is the status of democracy within their organisations.
Modi asked BJP workers to undertake a 'Sneh Yatra' and reach out to all sections of society.
#WATCH | Prime Minister (at the BJP National Executive meeting in Hyderabad) talked of a new politics in the country, a new political culture where the political ecosystem transcends beyond... battering (with 'Sneh Yatra'): BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/8ZGtclkLNX— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU