Telangana CM leaves for Bihar to give financial aid to Galwan martyrs.

-
ALSO READ
Green cover increased by 31.6% in Telangana, says minister Harish Rao
KT Rama Rao reacts to PM Modi's 'dynastic misrule' jibe, BJP hits back
Odisha: Government evacuates people from low-lying areas amid flood threat
Telangana CM KCR, Kejriwal teaming up for anti-Congress opposition front
In a first since border stand-off, Chinese FM plans to visit India soon
-
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday left for Patna to give financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers, who were martyred in Galwan valley in 2020.
Rao's proposed visit assumes significance as his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar recently severed ties with the NDA and formed a government in that state with RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM under the 'Mahagathbandhan.'
Earlier this year, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav met Rao here.
According to an official release, Chief Ministers of both the states will discuss national politics on the occasion.
Rao will also provide financial aid to the kin of 12 workers from Bihar, who died in a fire accident here recently.
Rao will hand over cheques for Rs 10 lakh to each family of fallen soldiers and Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased migrant workers.
Rao had announced support to the families of 19 jawans martyred in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.
The Telangana government had earlier extended support to Colonel Santosh Babu, belonging to the southern state, who was martyred in the clashes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU