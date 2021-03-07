PM Modi to address rally to mark 3 years of BJP govt in Tripura

Prime Minister will address a mega rally in on Tuesday to mark the completion of three years of government in the state.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said that Modi will virtually address the public gathering at Swami Vivekananda stadium.

"The public rally would be organised on Tuesday to mark the completion of three years of BJP-IPFT (Indigenous People's Front of Tripura) government," Deb told the media.

Deb, who was President of the BJP's state committee since January 2015 to January 15 last year until dentist turned politician Manik Saha was elected to the post of state party chief, said that thousands of people from across the state would attend the rally, in which success and vision of the alliance government would be highlighted.

The 49-year-old saffron party leader became the Chief Minister of on March 9, 2018, after his party, in alliance with the tribal-based party IPFT, won the Assembly polls ousting the 25-year uninterrupted governance of the Communist Party of India-Marxist led Left Front.

