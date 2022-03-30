PM should reveal plans in store for Ukraine-returned students: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday sought to know from the Centre what academic measures would be taken for students who have returned from war-torn .

She said that it was the duty of the central government to take "full care of the students".

"I will request the Prime Minister to tell us what measures are being taken for the Ukraine-returned ... the 17,000 students. What about their studies? Is it not the duty of the government to take full care of these students?" Banerjee told reporters here.

The CM is on an official tour to the northern districts of the state.

Banerjee also asserted that her government was ready to help the Ukraine-returned students with their academics, unlike the Centre.

"I met 400 students who returned to Bengal. We are ready to extended education-related help to them free of cost, she added.

