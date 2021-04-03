Rahul accuses BJP of 'wholesale capture' of India's institutional framework

-
ALSO READ
Cast vote against divisive forces to strengthen democracy: Rahul to people
Rahul taking out yatra in support of middlemen not farmers: Smriti Irani
Raiding opposition is BJP's tool when facing electoral defeat: Rahul Gandhi
Emergency was a mistake says Rahul Gandhi in conversation with Kaushik Basu
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says won't back down on farm laws issue
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Friday that a "wholesale capture" of India's institutional framework by the ruling dispensation has changed the paradigm in which opposition parties operate post-2014 as the institutions that are supposed to support a fair political fight do not do so anymore.
In a conversation with Harvard University professor and former US Secretary of State Nicholas Burns, Gandhi said in order to fight elections, there is a need for institutional structures, protection by the judicial system, a reasonably free media, financial parity and a set of institutional structures that allow his party to operate as a political party, but all this is not there.
"In Assam, the gentleman who is running our campaign (for the Assembly polls) has been sending me videos of BJP candidates running around with voting machines in their cars," the former Congress chief said.
"He is screaming at the top his voice saying look, I have got a really serious problem here. But there is nothing going on in the national media," he added.
There is a "wholesale capture" of the country's institutional framework, Gandhi alleged.
He claimed that there is absolute financial and media dominance by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"It is not just the Congress, the BSP is not winning an election, the SP is not winning an election, the NCP is not winning an election. To fight elections, I need institutional structures, I need a judicial system that protects me, I need a media that is reasonably free, I need financial parity, I need a set of institutional structures that allow me to operate as a political party. I do not have them," Gandhi said.
He said the way the BJP is behaving, a lot of people are getting discontented very fast and there is a need to bring them together.
"We are no longer in the same paradigm we were before 2014, we are in a different paradigm. We are in a paradigm where the institutions that are supposed to protect us do not protect us anymore," the Congress leader said.
The institutions that are supposed to support a fair political fight do not do so anymore, he said, adding, "We have to redefine ourselves."
Noting that India is essentially a "negotiation", Gandhi said the country's institutional framework basically allows it to manage that negotiation, but that framework is under attack.
"So I worry that the negotiation will break down and if the negotiation breaks down in a country like India, then we are in very serious trouble," he said.
Asked by Burns about the farmer protests, the Congress leader said it is again about how one runs the country.
"I remember when we were in government, we had constant feedback. What amazed me was how effective, quick and powerful it was.... The model that the government uses and some of the ideas that it projects have shot down that feedback.
"You see it when Gauri Lankesh gets assassinated, you see it when people are beaten up, you see it when people are attacked...you are shutting down the feedback," he said.
What has happened is that the government has shut the feedback route so the farmers have no other way except to come out on the streets, Gandhi argued.
"It is absolutely necessary to reform agriculture, but you cannot attack the foundation of the agriculture system and you certainly cannot do that without having a conversation, because they are going to react," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU