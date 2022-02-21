Political front to tackle BJP will never be built without Cong: Sanjay Raut

A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray, his cabinet ministers and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai in a bid to stitch an anti- alliance, Shiv Sena MP on Monday said that a political front will never be formed without the

This meeting holds importance as it highlights an effort to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party at the level ahead of the 2024 General elections.

Speaking to reporters today morning, Raut said, "We never said that a political front will be formed without "

"At the time when Mamata Banerjee had suggested a political front, Shiv Sena was the first political party that spoke about taking along. Chief Minister KCR has the ability to lead by taking everyone along," Raut said.

Notably, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress are in an alliance in Maharashtra.

This meeting came after Telangana Chief Minister Rao gave a call to Opposition parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Sunday said the meeting will expedite the process of political unity at the level against the

Telangana Chief Minister had earlier hit out at the and said that it should be "expelled" from the country or else the country will be "ruined". He also called for political forces coming together to "oust" the BJP from power.

As part of efforts to bring various opposition parties together against the BJP, Chief Minister KCR is also planning to meet his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee.

