Political front to tackle BJP will never be built without Cong: Sanjay Raut

-
ALSO READ
Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversaries
Punjab CM Channi apprises Sonia Gandhi of Covid preparedness in state
Sonia Gandhi holds meeting of Congress Parliament Strategy Group
Detestable efforts to weaken India's heritage, says Sonia Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul & Priyanka to attend rally against price rise in Jaipur
-
A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray, his cabinet ministers and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai in a bid to stitch an anti-BJP alliance, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that a political front will never be formed without the Congress.
This meeting holds importance as it highlights an effort to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level ahead of the 2024 General elections.
Speaking to reporters today morning, Raut said, "We never said that a political front will be formed without Congress."
"At the time when Mamata Banerjee had suggested a political front, Shiv Sena was the first political party that spoke about taking Congress along. Chief Minister KCR has the ability to lead by taking everyone along," Raut said.
Notably, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress are in an alliance in Maharashtra.
This meeting came after Telangana Chief Minister Rao gave a call to Opposition parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Sunday said the meeting will expedite the process of political unity at the national level against the BJP.
Telangana Chief Minister had earlier hit out at the BJP and said that it should be "expelled" from the country or else the country will be "ruined". He also called for political forces coming together to "oust" the BJP from power.
As part of efforts to bring various opposition parties together against the BJP, Chief Minister KCR is also planning to meet his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU