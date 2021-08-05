Poll strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as Punjab CM's Principal Advisor

-
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday resigned as Principal Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, saying "he's resigning in view of his decision to take a temporary break from public life".
"As you are aware, in view of my decision to take a temporary break from active role in public life, I have not been able to take over the responsibilities as your Principal Advisor. Since I am yet to decide on my future course of action, I write to request you to kindly relieve me from this responsibility," Kishor said in a letter to the Chief Minister.
The political strategist was appointed as Principal Advisor to Punjab CM on March 1 with a token honorarium of Re 1 per month.
However, he was entitled to a fully-furnished government residence and camp office, executive class travel, official vehicle, medical facilities and secretarial staff as admissible to a cabinet minister.
His appointment was announced by Amarinder Singh himself on social media. He had said, "Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my principal advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of people of Punjab!"
