Pralhad Joshi makes bogus statements on Rahul Gandhi: Jairam Ramesh

leader on Monday accused Union minister of making "big and bogus" statements on and demanded he apologise for his remarks that Gandhi was going on a holiday after taking a break from his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"C'mon @JoshiPralhad-avare! You make big, bold and bogus statements hoping to get away with it. You have been caught lying! Least you apologised for what you had said on and Bharat Jodo Yatra," Ramesh said on Twitter.

Joshi had earlier alleged Gandhi was going on a holiday and that is why his Bharat Jodo Yatra has taken a long break.

After Ramesh had attacked the government on the matter in Parliament during the recently concluded winter session, the Parliamentary Affairs minister had hit back saying that "your leader is breaking the (Bharat Jodo) Yatra to holiday abroad and you remembered parliament now".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)