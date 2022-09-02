President Murmu to meet AAP legislators' delegation on Sept 7: Atishi

-
Aam Aadmi Party legislator Atishi on Friday said President Droupadi Murmu has given time next week to meet a delegation of party MLAs who will apprise her about BJP's 'Operation Lotus'.
She said the delegation want to meet the President to apprise her aout 'Operation Lotus' as it poses "a serious threat to democracy in India."
"I'm happy to share that the Hon'ble President has given time to meet a delegation of @AamAadmiParty MLAs on 7th September. We had sought time to apprise her on 'Operation Lotus' - a serious threat to democracy in India," Atishi said in a tweet.
The AAP legislators on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) demanding a probe against BJP's 'Operation Lotus' under which the saffron party allegedly "destabilized and toppled" governments of other parties in various states since it came to power at the Centre in 2014.
The AAP leaders claimed that the BJP has bought a total of 277 MLAs of other parties to topple their governments so far under 'Operation Lotus' and spent "an estimated Rs 6,300 crore" for it while demanding a CBI probe into it.
They also demanded that the CBI probe BJP's alleged attempt to topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, claiming that the saffron party had approached at least 40 AAP MLAs, offering Rs 20 crore to each of them for switching sides.
Countering the charge, the BJP, however, has dubbed the AAP's claims as its tactics to divert people's attention from the corruption charges levelled against Delhi Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia.
