Presidential polls: Mamata suggests Farooq Abdullah, Gopal Gandhi's names

-
ALSO READ
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls
AAP to skip Mamata-led Oppn meet to discuss strategy for President polls
Farooq Abdullah slams BJP over delimitation process, calls it a smokescreen
Bengal civic poll: As TMC wins, BJP says it does not accept the result
Prepare strategy to tackle Covid third wave, Farooq Abdullah tells J&K admn
-
After attending the meeting called by Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand Lok Sabha MP Vijay Hansdak on Wednesday confirmed that Banerjee mentioned two more names besides Sharad Pawar for the presidential elections.
"Mamta Banerjee mentioned two more names besides Sharad Pawar, which include the names of Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi. However, on these two names, no other party leader expressed an opinion in this meeting," MP Vijay Hansdak told ANI.
He highlighted that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar would prepare a blueprint for the second meeting which would follow soon.
Hansdak stressed that new names were welcome and would be considered in the next meeting.
"Most of the party's main leaders were not involved in today's meeting, so no consensus has been reached on any other name except Sharad Pawar. The consensus is expected to be reached only after discussion with the top leader of the parties," he added.
Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday declined the Opposition leaders' proposal to become the candidate for election of President of India.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I sincerely appreciate the leaders of opposition parties for suggesting my name as a candidate for the election of the President of India, at the meeting held in Delhi. However, I like to state that I have humbly declined the proposal of my candidature."
The meeting called by Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was attended by leaders from 17 opposition parties. It coincided with the date of notification for the presidential polls.
"In today's opposition meeting, all parties proposed the name of Sharad Pawar for presidential poll, but he said he cannot take this up now due to his health. All parties requested him to reconsider his decision," CPI leader Binoy Viswam told ANI.
Sudheendra Kulkarni said opposition parties are keen on a candidate "who can truly serve as custodian of the constitution and stop the Modi government from doing further damage to Indian democracy and India's social fabric".
Congress participated in the meeting along with 16 other political parties. Apart from TMC, Congress and NCP, the parties which attended the meeting included CPI, CPI(M), CPIML, RSP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, National Conference, PDP, JD(S), DMK, RLD, IUML and JMM. They participated in the meeting held at the Constitution Club of India here. The polling for the presidential election is slated for July 18 and votes will be counted on July 21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU