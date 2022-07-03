Punjab CM Mann to expand cabinet on Monday, 5 MLAs expected to get inducted

-
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will expand his cabinet on July 4 as five MLAs are expected to be inducted as ministers, said party sources on Sunday.
The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Punjab Raj Bhawan at 5 pm on Monday, said an official here.
It will be the first cabinet expansion of the Bhagwant Mann-led government more than three months after the Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power in Punjab.
With the induction of five more ministers, the strength of the Mann-led cabinet will reach 15, including the chief minister.
Several names of MLAs, including Aman Arora -- two-time MLA from Sunam, Sarvjit Kaur Manuketwo-time legislator from Jagraon, Baljinder Kaurtwo time MLA from Talwandi Sabo, Budh Ram - two-time MLA from Budhlada, Inderbir Singh Nijjar who is an MLA from Amritsar South and Anmol Gagan Mann, legislator from Kharar, are doing the rounds for the ministerial positions.
However, there is no word from the party on the names of MLAs who will be inducted as ministers in the cabinet expansion.
After the AAP formed the government following its resounding victory in the 2022 assembly polls, 10 MLAs were inducted as ministers in the Mann-led cabinet.
There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.
At present, there are nine ministers in the Mann-led cabinet.
In May, Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the state cabinet over graft charges.
The Aam Aadmi Party had stormed to power by bagging 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Vidhan Sabha during the state assembly polls.
