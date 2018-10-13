Rafale deal snatched from HAL: Rahul Gandhi ahead of meeting with PSU staff

-
Standing in support of state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Congress President Rahul Gandhi will Saturday meet the employees of the public sector unit outside its headquarters in Bengaluru.
The Gandhi scion said there was a need to "defend the dignity of India's defenders" as he accused the Narendra Modi government of "snatching" the Rafale offset contract from HAL and "gifting" it to Anil Ambani's company.
"HAL is India's strategic asset. The future of India's aerospace industry has been destroyed by snatching #Rafale from HAL & gifting it to Anil Ambani," the Congress president tweeted.
"Come defend the dignity of India's defenders. I am in Bengaluru to stand with HAL's employees. Join me outside HAL HQ, at 3 PM," he added.
Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party have been attacking the Modi government over the Rs 580 billion Rafale fighter jet deal alleging corruption and favouritism.
HAL is India's strategic asset. The future of India's aerospace industry has been destroyed by snatching #Rafale from HAL & gifting it to Anil Ambani.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 13, 2018
Come defend the dignity of India's defenders. I am in Bengaluru to stand with HAL’s employees. Join me outside HAL HQ, at 3 PM. pic.twitter.com/FzfVGZ17Z6
