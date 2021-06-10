Rahul Gandhi bats for walk-in vaccination, Irani says already done

-
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that every person walking into a COVID-19 vaccination centre should get the jab, drawing a sharp retort from Union minister Smriti Irani who said the government has already allowed it.
In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Online registration is not enough for the vaccine. Every person walking in at a vaccination centre should get the vaccine. Those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life."
Irani, the BJP leader who had defeated him in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from his family pocket borough of Amethi, was quick to hit back.
She used a Hindi idiom to take a swipe at him, saying mangoes cannot grow on an acacia tree.
"The Central government has already permitted states to have walk-in registration. Don's spread confusion, get the jab," Irani said, replying to Gandhi.
Pre-registration on the CoWin portal was earlier mandatory for people going for Covid vaccination, but the government recently made provisions for on-site registrations.
The Congress had been critical of the mandatory CoWin registration, saying it discriminates against the poor, especially those living in far-flung and rural areas, who do not have digital access or smart phones.
The party has been critical of the government's vaccination policy and its handling of the Covid situation in the country.
