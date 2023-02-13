JUST IN
India emerged as shining star, illuminating others with its glow: Rajnath
Ayodhya verdict delivered under pressure of central govt: Rashid Alvi
Manish Tewari moves adjournment notice in LS on China transgression issue
The House and Adani: Second half of Budget session will resume on March 14
Cong ignored development in border areas fearing enemy could exploit roads
Budget session: Kharge calls Oppn meeting Mon to chalk out floor strategy
'Does govt have hand in Adani's growth,' Congress' Venugopal attacks Centre
Govt not doing enough to remove hurdles in agri exports, says Sharad Pawar
Prez appoints 6 new governors; former SC judge S Nazeer named for Andhra
Maharashtra govt is legal, will complete its term: Deputy CM Fadnavis
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
India emerged as shining star, illuminating others with its glow: Rajnath
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Nothing unparliamentary in what Rahul said on Adani: Mallikarjun Kharge

Gandhi was sent the notice by Lok Sabha secretariat on February 8, to which he has to reply by February 15

Topics
mallikarjun kharge | Rahul Gandhi | Gautam Adani

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that there was nothing unparliamentary about what Rahul Gandhi had said about billionaire Gautam Adani and his relationship with prime minister Narendra Modi, in Parliament.

Reacting to the breach of privilege notice sent to the Congress MP by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Kharge said, "Whatever Rahul Gandhi had mentioned in Parliament was already in the public domain and there is nothing unparliamentary about this. So he will respond to the notice accordingly."

Gandhi was sent the notice by Lok Sabha secretariat on February 8, to which he has to reply by February 15.

Meanwhile, Dubey said that "Without giving any notice to Lok Sabha Speaker, you can't raise such allegations against our prime minister. In the notice, we have asked Rahul Gandhi to show proof to the Speaker by February 15 that can prove his claims, or he must apologise in Parliament or else he will lose his Lok Sabha seat".

The Congress MP had questioned Modi's links with Adani, while pointing out at the businessman's sudden rise in fortune after the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2014.

Gandhi had also accused the prime minister of crony capitalism.

According to Lok Sabha secretariat sources, the breach of privilege notice has sought a response from the Congress leader for making "misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary, and incriminatory statements" during a discussion on the president's address in Lok Sabha on February 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mallikarjun kharge

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 12:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU