Business Standard

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till March 13 amid Oppn's disruptions

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till March 13 on Monday as Opposition parties disrupted the House, demanding revocation of the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil.

Topics
Rajya Sabha | Indian National Congress | Parliament

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till March 13 on Monday as Opposition parties disrupted the House, demanding revocation of the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil and setting up of a JPC to probe allegations against the Adani Group.

The House, which was briefly adjourned in the morning, will now meet at 11 am on March 13 after recess.

Soon after the listed papers were laid on the table of the House, Opposition MPs insisted that the Chair allow Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to speak.

When Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar permitted Kharge to speak, several members from the treasury benches started raising slogans. However, Kharge's remarks were expunged by the chair.

Opposition MPs too kept raising slogans. Several of them trooped into the Well of the House.

Patil was suspended from the House for the remainder of the Budget session for circulating an unauthorised video of house proceedings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 13:12 IST

