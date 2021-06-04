Rahul should look after Congress-led states before lecturing: Javadekar

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi warns 'those who run rough shod' over Tamil culture
Rahul Gandhi leads Congress protest in support of agitating farmers
India is no longer a democratic country, says Rahul Gandhi
Why does PM never say 'CPI(M) Mukt Bharat', asks Rahul Gandhi
Covid attacks the poorest, disadvantaged the hardest, says Rahul Gandhi
-
Slamming Rahul Gandhi for the political turmoil in Punjab, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Congress leader should first look after states ruled by his party before giving lectures to others.
Briefing mediapersons, Javadekar said, "Rahul Gandhi should first look after his (Congress-ruled) states rather than giving lectures to others. Punjab Government has been provided more than 1.40 lakh doses of Covaxin at Rs 400 and they have given it to 20 private hospitals at Rs 1,000."
He said the Government of India has given 22 crore COVID vaccine doses to all states for free. He added that it is the state governments that had demanded decentralisation of COVID vaccines. Now when it has been done, the States are demanding centralising the vaccine supply.
The union minister accused the Punjab Government of ignoring the people for petty politics.
"Punjab is affected by corona. The vaccination drive is not being managed properly. Their internal fight has been going on for the last six months. The entire Punjab government and Congress Party has been in Delhi for the last 3-4 days. Who will look after Punjab? Even for COVID vaccination, the state government wants to earn a profit. What kind of public administration is this?" added Javadekar.
The BJP leader's remarks come against the backdrop of the factionalism in Punjab Congress and deliberations in Delhi regarding the matter.
Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is in the national capital to meet the Congress' three-member panel.
The agenda of the meeting is to resolve the widening differences between its leaders, Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, said Congress sources.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Central government is hiding actual COVID-19 deaths.
"Government of India is hiding actual Covid deaths," he tweeted while sharing a media report.
Earlier, the Wayanad MP asked the citizens of the country to demand free COVID-19 vaccination.
In a tweet, the Congress leader said, "Vaccines are the strongest shield to protect us against the Covid-19 pandemic. You all should also raise your voice for free vaccination of all citizens and wake up the Central government! #SpeakUpForFreeUniversalVaccination.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU