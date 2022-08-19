RCP Singh 'open to all options' including joining BJP, after quitting RJD

-
After quitting JD-U, former Union Minister R.C.P Singh has said that he will take the opinion of his supporters and then make a decision to join any party.
There is a buzz in the political circles that Singh might join the BJP and he is making a political pitch for himself before joining the party.
"At present, I am on the road and taking the opinion of my supporters and the people. After discussion with my supporters, I will take the decision of joining the BJP," the former JD-U leader added.
He visited Gopalganj on Thursday to meet his supporters.
"Nitish Kumar executed his "Paltimar plan" for the fourth time in his political career. He changed his alliance in 1994, 2013, 2017 and 2022. How much more time would he indulge in his Paltimar programme. In 2020, the people of Bihar gave the mandate to the NDA government till 2025 but Nitish Kumar executed his Paltimar plan. Now, Nitish Kumar does not have many options left. His party will soon merge with the RJD," Singh said.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD-U National President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh levelled allegations against RCP Singh for his involvement in anti-party activities. Following the allegation, Singh resigned from the primary membership of JD-U.
Singh has claimed that Nitish Kumar will not become the Prime Minister of the country even if he takes birth seven times ('Saat Janam').
