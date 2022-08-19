All Cabinet ministers of Nitish govt appointed as district in-charges

Chief Minister on Thursday appointed every Cabinet minister as district in-charges for the 38 districts across the state.

The ministers include law minister Kartikeya Singh and fertiliser minister Leshi Singh, who are facing criminal charges.

As per the list, Kartikyeya Singh alias Kartik Master has been given the charge of Sheohar district, while Leshi Singh has been appointed as the in-charge for Madhubani district.

Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has been given the charge of Patna and Bhojpur districts, while finance minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has been given the charge of Nalanda and Sheikhpura districts.

Bijendra Prasad Yadav has been given the charge of Purnea and Kishanganj districts, while Alok Mehta has been appointed in-charge for Siwan and Aurangabad districts.

Tej Pratap Yadav has been given the charge of Arwal, Mohammad Afaq Alam has been appointed in-charge of Buxar, Ashok Chaudhary for Rohtas and Jamui, while Sharawan Kumar was appointed in-charge for Samastipur district.

After the formation of the new government in Bihar, 31 ministers, including 16 from RJD, 11 from JD-U, 2 from Congress, 1 from HAM and one Independent MLA were sworn-in on August 16.

