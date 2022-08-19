All Cabinet ministers of Nitish govt appointed as district in-charges

-
ALSO READ
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared on biharboard.ac.in: Know the toppers
Karnataka cabinet expansion likely by August first week, suggests report
Bihar prepares new plan for Nitish Kumar's security ready after attack
Do you feel you were overcharged? Why are service prices not transparent?
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday appointed every Cabinet minister as district in-charges for the 38 districts across the state.
The ministers include law minister Kartikeya Singh and fertiliser minister Leshi Singh, who are facing criminal charges.
As per the list, Kartikyeya Singh alias Kartik Master has been given the charge of Sheohar district, while Leshi Singh has been appointed as the in-charge for Madhubani district.
Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has been given the charge of Patna and Bhojpur districts, while finance minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has been given the charge of Nalanda and Sheikhpura districts.
Bijendra Prasad Yadav has been given the charge of Purnea and Kishanganj districts, while Alok Mehta has been appointed in-charge for Siwan and Aurangabad districts.
Tej Pratap Yadav has been given the charge of Arwal, Mohammad Afaq Alam has been appointed in-charge of Buxar, Ashok Chaudhary for Rohtas and Jamui, while Sharawan Kumar was appointed in-charge for Samastipur district.
After the formation of the new government in Bihar, 31 ministers, including 16 from RJD, 11 from JD-U, 2 from Congress, 1 from HAM and one Independent MLA were sworn-in on August 16.
--IANS
ajk/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU