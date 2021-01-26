Republic is from you, it belongs to you: Rahul wishes people on R-Day

-
India's fate is determined by its every citizen, whether it is the 'satyagrahi' farmer, labourer, small and medium businessman, young job seeker or a housewife troubled by inflation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday as he greeted people on Republic Day.
India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, the day its Constitution came into force in 1950.
"Every citizen of India determines the fate of the country, whether it is the 'satyagrahi' farmer-labourer or small-medium businessman, young job seeker or a housewife troubled by inflation," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
"The Republic is from you, the Republic belongs to you," he said, extending best wishes to people on the occasion.
The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said, "We shall never forget the struggles and sacrifices our brave hearts had to make to bring us freedom and our own Constitution. This Republic Day, let's renew our sacred vow to uphold justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. Jai Hind!"
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also wished people on Republic Day and raised the slogan, "Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan".
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also extended his wishes to people of the country on Republic Day.
