'Return and talk to me': Uddhav to rebel Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Thackeray calls cabinet meeting today
Maharashtra crisis: Sena MLA Sarnaik says party should renew ties with BJP
Maharashtra political crisis: Rebel Sena MLAs likely to seek floor test
Aaditya Thackeray to pitch Shiv Sena's ideology ahead of phase 5 UP polls
-
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appealed rebel MLAs of his party camping in Guwahati to return to Mumbai and talk to him.
It is not too late. I appeal to you to return and sit with me and remove the confusion (created by your actions) among Shiv Sainiks and the public, a statement by Thackeray's aide quoted him as saying.
If you return and face me, some way could be found. As party president and family head, I still care for you, he said.
Thackeray's statement comes in the backdrop of rebel goup leader Eknath Shinde daring the party to disclose the names of some of the MLAs camping in Guwahati who were reportedly in touch with the party leadership.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU