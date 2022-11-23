Row over Rahul's remarks on Savarkar: Chapter closed now, says Jairam

Days after a controversy erupted over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on freedom fighter V D Savarkar, senior party leader on Wednesday said that chapter is closed.

During the Maharashtra leg of the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi alleged that had helped the British and wrote a mercy petition out of fear. He had also called a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Gandhi's remarks were criticised by the BJP and other political organisations.

On Wednesday, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications said, "Savarkar's chapter is closed. However, I would like to reiterate that the day people from the BJP and RSS stop lying about our leaders, we will stop speaking the truth about their leaders."



He was addressing a press conference during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district.

The foot march entered Bodarli village in Burhanpur from neighbouring Maharashtra on Wednesday morning.

Ramesh said on an average walked 21 kilometres every day along with other participants during the Bharat Jodo Yatra which has so far passed through six states.

"There were occasions in Maharashtra when Gandhi walked up to 24 km in a day during the yatra," he said.

Ramesh also said forest areas were being crossed by bus during foot march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)