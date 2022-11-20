Those who made no contribution should not question Savarkar: Assam CM

Lashing out at Congress leader over his remarks on Veer Savarkar, Assam Chief Minister on Saturday said those who have made no contribution to the country should not question freedom fighters.

Sarma attended an event in the capital to mark the 400th anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, the legendary general of the Ahom dynasty which ruled Assam for over 600 years.

Speaking at the occasion, the Assam CM said, "The Mughals could never conquer Northeast and South India. History needs to be rewritten because Left historians have distorted and made it appear that Mughal emperors conquered entire India. They never conquered northeast India, Assam and south India."

Asked about Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar, " spent many years in jail. Those who are questioning what he had done for the country. It is a sin to question Savarkar's contribution, should not do this sin."

He further said it was the Left party's conspiracy to project entire India was defeated by the Mughals.

Earlier on Thursday, while addressing a press conference in Maharashtra on the sidelines of his ongoing 'Bhaat Jodo Yatra', Rahul Gandhi, reading from a letter purportedly written by to the British, claimed the saffron ideologue betrayed leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel by signing on a letter of apology to the British before independence.

"Veer wrote to the British saying, 'Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant', and signed on it. Savarkar helped the British. He betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing this letter out of fear," he had said.

Rahul's remarks on Thursday drew a huge backlash, with a complaint being registered against Rahul at Thane Nagar police station.

The remark had drawn outrage from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the party's spokesperson Sambit Patra claiming that the statement was consistent with the Congress' habitual insult of icons such as Subhas Chandra Bose and Sardar Patel.

Labelling Rahul's statement as 'deplorable', the BJP leader demanded that he tender an unconditional apology.

The complaint stated that the sentiments of the local citizens had been hurt by Gandhi's remarks. A case of Non-Cognizable Offense was registered against the Congress MP under IPC sections 500 and 501.

