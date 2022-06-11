Sachin Pilot questions Raje on cross vote in Rajasthan Rajya Sabha polls

-
ALSO READ
Alwar temple demolition: Raj govt suspends 3 officials including SDM
Rahul Gandhi to visit his Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala today
Delhi bypoll: Hectic lobbying in BJP for ticket from Rajinder Nagar seat
Collective efforts needed to revive Congress, bring it back to power: Pilot
Record inflation, unemployment under 'failed' governance of Centre: Pilot
-
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday questioned the silence of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje over the cross vote of Shobharani Kushwah, BJP MLA from Dholpur, in Rajya Sabha elections.
He said that BJP is a divided house and the party should ask who inspired its own MLA to cross vote.
Elections on four seats of Rajya Sabha were held on Friday in which the ruling Congress won three and BJP won one seat.
BJP MLA Shobharani Kushwah, who cross voted in favour of Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari, was suspended by the party.
We have been saying since the beginning that we have the majority to win three seats. The country saw yesterday that our candidates won. The attempts BJP made to create confusion were dashed, Pilot told reporters in Dausa on Saturday.
He said that the BJP should ask their MLA at whose instigation she ignored the party whip. However, he said, it was their internal matter.
There is infighting among the BJP leaders. There was no statement from former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, she neither condemned it nor appreciated it but everyone understands the game being played from behind the curtains, he said.
It became clear from yesterday's episode that how can people give assurance to such a party, which cannot play the role of active opposition responsibly, to become a ruling party, he said.
Pilot also said that the party will challenge the defeat of the party candidate Ajay Maken in Haryana.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU