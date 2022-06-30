Sec 144 to be imposed in Hyderabad ahead of BJP national executive meet

-
ALSO READ
Secunderabad Rly Station arson: Role of army coaching centres suspected
Udaipur beheading: Section 144 imposed in all districts, internet suspended
Section 144 in Karnataka's Hubli after stone-pelting at police station
Section 144 imposed to prevent 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' in Uttarakhand village
Section 144 imposed in Gurugram as protests erupt over Agnipath scheme
-
Ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police M Stephen Raveendra on Wednesday issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) applicable under the limits of Cyberabad Metropolitan commissionerate area in the city from July 1 where the party meeting will be held.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit Hyderabad to attend the party's national executive and to address a public meeting in Secunderabad.
"With a view to maintain public order, peace and tranquillity which may cause danger to human life, health or safety and to prevent riot or an affray or obstruction to any person in his lawful discharge of duty in the limits of Cyberabad Metropolitan Commissionerate area, I M Stephen Raveendra, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad in the exercise of the power vested in me under section 144 CrPC do hereby prohibit any assembly of more than (05) persons in the limits of Cyberabad Commissionerate from July 1, 2022, to July 4, 2022.," the order reads.
However, Police Officers on duty, Military Personnel on duty, Home Guards on duty and Funeral processions are exempted from the operation of this order.
The public are hereby informed that any person violating the above orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 144 CrPC.
The Hyderabad city police, along with state government departments, have put elaborate security arrangements in place ahead of PM Modi's visit to Hyderabad.
The BJP is holding its national executive meeting at HICC Novotel on July 2-3 and the Prime Minister is scheduled to address a rally at the parade grounds at the culmination of the meeting.
BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr K Laxman said, "On July 2 and 3, our National Executive meeting is going to be held. In this meeting, BJP National President JP Naada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders will be participating in this historic meeting."
Earlier, the BJP had held its national executive meeting in the city in 2004 when the party promised to carve out a separate state of Telangana without delay if it came to power.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU