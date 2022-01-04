Shantanu Thakur leaves Bengal BJP's WhatsApp group, sparking speculation

-
Sparking speculations, Union Minister Shantanu Thakur left the West Bengal BJP WhatsApp group on Monday.
Thakur is the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bangaon and holds the portfolio of Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "The BJP leadership no longer needs the Matua community. I will soon reveal why have I left the WhatsApp group."
He said he will announce later whether he will leave the ministry.
Thakur is also the Sanghadhipati, All India Matua Mahasangha and is one of the most influential leaders of the politically-crucial Matua community of West Bengal.
