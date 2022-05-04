Shivpal Yadav waits for Azam Khan's release, to form new political front

Estranged Samajwadi Party MLA and president of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) is set to form a new political front with another senior SP MLA Mohd .

Yadav is waiting for Azam Khan's release from jail which should be anytime this month. Khan has already obtained bail in all cases against him, except one.

According to sources, Shivpal, who has met in jail, has already formed a broad blueprint for the new political front which is likely to include leaders who want to maintain an equal distance from BJP as well as SP.

Both, and Shivpal Yadav, are extremely upset with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's style of functioning and have been feeling slighted in the party.

Azam Khan's supporters have been vocal in slamming the SP leadership for not supporting him who has been "targeted" by the Yogi Adityanath government.

Shivpal, on the other hand, is feeling 'trampled upon' by Akhilesh - a fact he mentioned in a tweet on Tuesday.

The two leaders are said to be equally upset with Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav who has failed to protect their interests and has opted to throw his weight behind his son Akhilesh.

A PSPL leader, known for his proximity to Shivpal, said that the latter has no plans of joining the BJP as is being claimed.

"Shivpal Yadav will reorganise his party and will work towards building up a new political front. Leaders like Chandra Shekhar of Bhim Army, Babu Singh Kushwaha of Jan Adhikar Party and even Rashtriya Lok Dal may end up joining the new front," he said.

There is no denying the fact that Shivpal enjoys excellent rapport with majority of SP MLAs and senior leaders in the party organisation.

Sources said that number of veterans who were feeling 'uncomfortable' under Akhilesh's leadership, may also throw their weight behind Shivpal and Azam Khan.

"This will be a M-Y (Muslim Yadav) alliance in the true sense of the term. Muslims leaders have been vocal in their support of Azam Khan and several senior Yadav leaders are also looking towards Shivpal's next move. The coming months may witness political upheaval in the state and new alignments will be in place before the 2024 general elections," said a senior SP leader.

Interestingly, a number of leaders who came in from the BJP to join SP and were later denied tickets, are also in touch with Shivpal.

When contacted, Shivpal smiled and said, "Let Azam Khan come out of jail and then we will let you know about our plans."

Clearly, something is cooking and it cannot be said to be savoury for SP.

