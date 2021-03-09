Some people trying to target credibility of constitutional bodies: PM

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Prime Minister Tuesday said some people always try to target the prestige and credibility of India's constitutional bodies due to their "political interests", and asserted that they do not represent the country's mainstream.

Speaking at an event to release manuscript with commentaries by 21 scholars on 'shlokas' of the Gita here, he said the freedom of action and thoughts advocated by the epic distinguishes Indian democracy which, he added, also gives people equal rights.

People draw this freedom from democratic institutions which protect the Constitution, and that is why it is necessary to keep in mind our duties while speaking of our rights, Modi said before targeting the opposition without naming it.

"There are some people today who are always making efforts as to how to target the prestige and credibility of constitutional bodies. Be it our Parliament, judiciary or even the Army, attempts are made to target them due to political interests. This tendency harms the country a lot.

"It is a matter of satisfaction that these people do not represent the country's mainstream," he said, adding that the nation is now moving forward while focussing on its duties.

The country has made the "karmayoga" advocated by the Gita as its mantra and is working to change the lives of its poor, farmers, labourers, Dalits and the backwards, he said.

In this context, the prime minister spoke of the help provided by India to several countries during the COVID-19 pandemic by sending them medicines and now vaccines without any condition, and credited the Gita's inspiration for it.

The epic has taught selfless service to mankind, he said.

The manuscript, published by Dharmarth Trust, is written with extraordinary variety and nuance of Indian calligraphy ranging from Shankar Bhashya to Bhasanuvada. Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh, an expert on Hindu philosophy, is the chairman trustee of Dharmarth Trust, Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister lauded Singh's work, and said his effort has revived the identity of Jammu and Kashmir, which had led the thought tradition of entire India for centuries. Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha was also present on the occasion.

Modi said thousands of scholars have dedicated their whole lives for in depth study of the Gita, which can be clearly seen in the analysis of different interpretations on every verse of a single scripture and the expression of so many mystics. He added that it is also a symbol of India's ideological freedom and tolerance, which motivates every person to have his own viewpoint.

The prime minister said Adi Shankaracharya, who united India, saw the Gita as a spiritual consciousness and saints like Ramanujacharya had put forth the epic as an expression of spiritual knowledge.

For Swami Vivekananda, Gita was a source of unwavering diligence and indomitable confidence, for Sri Aurobindo, the Gita was a true embodiment of knowledge and humanity and it was a beacon in Mahatma Gandhi's most difficult times, Modi said.

The Gita was the inspiration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's patriotism and valour, he said.

This is the Gita, which was explained by Bal Gangadhar Tilak and gave new strength to the freedom struggle, he said.

Modi said that the Gita is a book for the whole world and every creature and noted that it has been translated into many Indian and international languages with research being carried out in many countries by many international scholars.

Noting that it is in India's culture to share its knowledge, Modi said India's knowledge in mathematics, textiles, metallurgy or ayurveda is always treated as the wealth of humanity.

India is building its potential to contribute to the progress of the whole world and serve humanity, Modi said, adding that the country's contribution has been seen by the world in recent times.

This contribution will help the world at a much wider scale in the efforts to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat, he said.

