BJP may replace Uttarakhand CM; Dhan Singh Rawat emerges as frontrunner

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Rawat launches development projects worth Rs 105 cr
Schools for classes 6 to 12 in Uttarakhand to reopen from February 8
Uttarakhand CM flags off mobile Covid-19 testing lab for Haridwar
BJP to approach SC against HC order of CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM
Rawat asks officials to develop umbrella brand for U'khand products
-
With the BJP mulling a change of leadership in Uttarakhand, state minister Dhan Singh Rawat has emerged as a frontrunner to replace Triverdra Singh Rawat as chief minister.
Sources said the party may also bring in a deputy chief minister, who will be from the Kumaon region.
Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to be deputy chief minister, the sources added.
The central BJP leadership recently sent two observers, party vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushayant Kumar Gautam, to the state to get feedback from party's core group in the state amid report of discontent against the chief minister.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU