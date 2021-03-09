BJP may replace Uttarakhand CM; Dhan Singh Rawat emerges as frontrunner

With the BJP mulling a change of leadership in Uttarakhand, state minister Dhan Singh Rawat has emerged as a frontrunner to replace Triverdra Singh Rawat as chief minister.

Sources said the party may also bring in a deputy chief minister, who will be from the Kumaon region.

Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to be deputy chief minister, the sources added.

The central BJP leadership recently sent two observers, party vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushayant Kumar Gautam, to the state to get feedback from party's core group in the state amid report of discontent against the chief minister.

