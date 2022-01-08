Tamil Nadu CM Stalin holds all-party meet on state's exemption from NEET

-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday chaired an all-party meeting at the Secretariat to discuss the future course of action on the State's demand for exemption from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET).
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan walked out of the all-party meeting and said that they do not support the NEET resolution.
"We do not support the resolution. Even during the last Assembly session, we've not supported the resolution passed to scrap the NEET exams. We are having a political stand of supporting the NEET exam in Tamil Nadu," said Srinivasan.
Earlier on January 6, the Chief Minister had said, "The State Assembly passed a resolution and bill on February 19 last year against NEET and sent to the Governor. The Governor is yet to send it to the President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent."
On February 28, 2021, the DMK MPs gave a memorandum against the NEET exam to the President, the CM said.
He further said that all Party delegations had sought an appointment from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but it was denied by the minister.
Speaking on the floor of the Assembly, CM Stalin said, "The entrance examination coaching will only benefit the rich students. NEET exams have made school education costlier. We cannot remain a mute spectator.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
